Families gather for Back-to-school Play Palooza

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Parks and Recreation is celebrating the fun programs scheduled this fall.

It’s part of the first-ever Back-to-School Play Palooza.

The event was an opportunity for parents to find out how their kids can participate.

There was music, food, games, and community resources.

Roanoke leaders say after-school activities and sports are a way to keep children off the streets.

“They have coached in their lives or good other moms in their lives or just knowing what it is to have friends,” explained Roanoke Parks and Recreation Athletic Coordinator Milton Hardy Jr. “Sometimes we take out unfortunately take out people that don’t that we don’t know. But if we know our neighbors, if we know our friends - we’ll be less likely to do less harm to our friends.”

The star city has a lot of great things to offer that people don’t know about - that is why the city hopes to make this event happen every year.

