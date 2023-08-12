Birthdays
FFE Preview: Lord Botetourt

Lord Botetourt Football
Lord Botetourt Football(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Last year’s 3D region final loss to Christiansburg has been in the minds of the Lord Botetourt football team since late November, as the program looks to build on last season’s success.

Head coach Jamie Harless says that the group of athletes he’s coaching this year has shown a lot of growth, and if they can continue to do so, they will continue to excel on the field.

“If they can grow up, they can be pretty good,” he says. “But they’ve got to grow up, like everybody’s out there’s having the same talk with their kids. You got to grow up, you got to embrace all the difficulty that comes with it.”

Among the returning starters to the Cavalier roster is senior standout QB Jakari Nicely. The reigning Blue Ridge District offensive player of the year says the work the team has put in this offseason will be on display every Friday night.

“We’ve worked every week, just field training with ourselves running prep drills,” he explains. “We’ve put more work than I’ve ever put into my life this offseason. I hope it works out. We have a great group of guys. I’ve grown up with them my whole entire life. So I’m really excited to play with them and it’s going to be a great year.”

“I think this year we were coming together a lot better in the team,” adds junior LG and D-lineman Gavin Walker. “The last two years we were a little bit more separated, but this year, we’ve had more time together to grow.”

LB kicks off the season on the road against E.C. Glass on Friday the 25th.

