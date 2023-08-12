First Impressions Barbershops is asking the community to donate shoes for kids in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A barbershop has given out free haircuts ahead of the first day of school for over 20 years. But this year the business is taking it a step further - with a shoe drive.

First Impressions Barbershop is collecting new and gently worn shoes.

They hope to collect as many sneakers as possible for children in the Northwest Community.

Organizers say it’s important to build students’ self-esteem ahead of the school year. They want every kid to start on the right foot.

“These are your kids. These are our kids.” said Barber James Turner. “And what we try to do is continue on the mentoring that we got when we were their age. It’s important that we do that because we’re doing what we’re doing now it’s because we had mentors that were positive.”

The barbershop is collecting shoes until the day of the occasion.

The event is Sunday the 20th - two days before Roanoke City Public School begins classes on the 22nd.

You can drop off the shoes at First Impressions Barbershop.

