Roads closed after crash near Roanoke airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A road near the Roanoke airport was closed after a single-vehicle crash, police said.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Peters Creek Rd. and Airport Rd.

As of 7 a.m., northbound Peters Creek Rd. will be shut down for “an extended length” of time, Roanoke County Police said.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

