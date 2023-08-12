Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roads closed after crash near Roanoke airport

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Peters Creek Rd. and Airport Rd.
Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23(Roanoke County Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A road near the Roanoke airport was closed after a single-vehicle crash, police said.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Peters Creek Rd. and Airport Rd.

As of 7 a.m., northbound Peters Creek Rd. will be shut down for “an extended length” of time, Roanoke County Police said.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax
Roanoke Police investigating January infant death as homicide
Hot and humid this weekend
Hot and humid weekend with isolated storms possible
The Wasena Bridge Replacement design is complete but the City of Roanoke was waiting for...
Wasena Bridge Replacement project set to begin
After nearly 6,000 votes, we now have the fan voted TOP 5 Hometown Eats restaurants!
Hometown Eats: TOP 5 Fan-Voted Restaurants

Latest News

Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax
Driver charged after Covington man killed in Botetourt County crash
FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is...
US probing fatal Virginia crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system