Virginia Department of Corrections searches for escaped inmate in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped from a hospital in Henrico County.

Naseem Roulack, 21 of Greensville Correctional Center, escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital just before 6 a.m.

Roulack was last reported seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital. He was wearing a white gown, white socks and was wearing no shoes.

Roulack is described as a Black man, around 5′8″ and 177 pounds, with brown eyes.

The VADOC is working with other law enforcement agencies to find Roulack.

Officials say if you see Roulack, do not approach and instead, dial 911.

