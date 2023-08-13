Birthdays
1 adult and 2 minors charged in Campbell County armed robbery

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One adult and two minors have been charged for an armed home invasion at the Daniel Hill Apartments in Brookneal on Sunday around 1:30 am.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and after an initial investigation, deputies were able to identify three suspects.

Deputies immediately went to a residence on Southeast Street in Brookneal where the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Zyreon Lewis, 18, has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit assault, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Lewis is being held at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center

A juvenile, 13, has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit assault, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, larceny, and three counts of assault and battery. The juvenile is being held at the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

A juvenile, 10, was released to the custody of his parents.

Deputies say the incident remains an ongoing investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to discuss additional charges.

