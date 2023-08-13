Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office deputies make arrests after responding to reports of a fight

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested multiple people after the department got reports of a fight on the James River.

A deputy with the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday deputies got calls reporting an assault and fight between mile markers 39 and 41 on the James River.

Deputies made five arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

