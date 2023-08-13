Birthdays
Crest Hill Tea Room celebrates grand opening with Pulaski community

The tea room has been operating since June, but celebrated with the community on Saturday.
The tea room has been operating since June, but celebrated with the community on Saturday.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Crest Hill Tea Room in Pulaski hosted a grand opening on Saturday to celebrate with the community.

More than 60 people from Pulaski, Radford and Christiansburg went to the tea room on Saturday afternoon.

Everyone enjoyed free samples of tea, sandwiches and cake.

The tea room has been operating in Pulaski since June, but held its grand opening on Saturday.

