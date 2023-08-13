Birthdays
‘Cuts with Cops’ gives free haircuts and school supplies to hundreds of kids in Roanoke County

Nearly 1,000 kids attended the first annual event with Roanoke County Police Department
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department (RPD) hosted the first ever ‘Cuts with Cops’ event on Saturday at Northside High School.

Police say there was an overwhelming turn out of nearly 1,000 kids. Halfway through the event, officers had to run out and get more school supplies.

Students received free haircuts from local beauticians and barbers while also enjoying free food and games.

A Roanoke County police officer explained events like this highlight the need to give back to the community.

”It’s no secret that with the current economic situation, everybody’s trying to make and stretch every dollar as far as they can,” Officer Thurman Butts said. “Especially with the elimination of the tax free shop weekend, we want to do everything that we can to try and support the community.”

Roanoke County Police Department partnered with Roanoke City Police, Unlimited Power Church, Paul Mitchell School in Roanoke, Ebenezar Baptist Church, Krispy Kreme, Walmart, Mission BBQ and Platinum Cuts to make the event happen.

RPD hopes to bring in more barbers for next year.

