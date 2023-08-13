Death toll in Hawaii rises to 93 as recovery crews search burned-out homes, businesses

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Maui County confirmed four additional fatalities in the Lahaina wildfire on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 93. The disaster is now the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green warned the number of deaths “will continue to rise,” as crews with cadaver dogs make their way into burned-out structures, according to Hawaii News Now.

At a news conference Saturday, Green acknowledged the unimaginable scope of the tragedy, saying people are understandably “stunned” and said the days and weeks ahead will be hard.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said cadaver dogs have searched just 3% of the hardest-hit areas and asked those with missing loved ones to provide DNA samples at a county resource center. For information on the hubs and other ways to report loved ones missing, click here.

Pelletier also asked for patience from those seeking to get into downtown Lahaina, reminding people that there are still remains that need to be properly recovered.

Wildfire damage is shown, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (AP)

“We know we have to go quick, but we’ve got to do it right,” he said.

After a tour of Lahaina on Saturday with other local and federal leaders, including the head of FEMA, U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell said the wildfire that tore through the town clearly moved “incredibly fast and outpaced anything that firefighters could have done.”

The statement comes amid mounting questions about whether more could have done to evacuate people and save lives.

Authorities have confirmed sirens were not sounded in Lahaina and acknowledged evacuation alerts sent via cell and TV didn’t reach many because cellphone towers and power had already been lost. The state will conduct a review of the response.

Also on Saturday, Green announced 1,000 hotel rooms had been secured for evacuees and first responders. Long-term housing options are also being sought — all at government expense.

Reports on the threat level of wildfires have some questioning if enough was done to prevent the currently raging deadly fire. (CNN, KGMB, KHNL, BRYAN SIZEMORE,

The county has put the total number of residents at evacuation shelters at 1,418. That’s in addition to hundreds more staying with friends, in hotels or in their cars.

Federal officials estimate about 4,500 people have been displaced.

Access to historic Lahaina town remains blocked off, though Maui County did reopen entry to nearby areas on Saturday after closing it after several hours Friday over safety concerns.

Only residents and visitors with hotel reservations will be allowed in.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.