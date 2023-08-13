Elevation Block Party celebration

Birthdays
Elevation Roanoke hosted a block party to celebrate the difference volunteers made throughout the Roanoke Valley.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elevation Roanoke hosted a block party to celebrate the difference volunteers made throughout the Roanoke Valley.

Elevation Church and volunteers hosted events to give back during Love Week 2023.

The block party’s main goal was for people to connect through free activities, food, and music.

Roanoke’s Campus Pastor says he wants everyone to celebrate the big things in the community.

”I love seeing people have that new beginning. Where old things are behind them, they’re stepping into the new season and that’s what this really represents. That’s what something like these marks for them is the old is gone the new has begun.” says Roanoke Campus Pastor for Elevation Church, David Shearer.

For more information, click here.

