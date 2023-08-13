Gym gives away free school supplies and clothing

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A local gym in Salem helped families get ready for school with a free supply giveaway on Sunday.

E3 Fitness on Main Street gave out 50 bags of school supplies earlier today.

Families could also pick out free clothing, shoes and toys.

This comes after a car drove into the gym building a few weeks ago.

Since then, the owners have had to rearrange fitness classes at other locations while engineers work to get the car out.

The co-owner of E3 Fitness says even with everything going on, it’s still important to help the community.

“Part of the heart of E3 Fitness is to give back. Our heart is to serve others so not just inside of the gym with really great fitness but also just to serve those in need in our community.” says co-owner Joy Ezelle.

The gym members helped collect school supplies for this afternoon’s giveaway.

