Hot & humid Sunday, Severe storms possible Monday

Muggy air returns

Feels Like temperatures of 90-100° Sunday

Monday has a slight risk of severe storms

SUNDAY

Sunday looks to be sunny with some lingering clouds. We can’t rule out your typical stray thunderstorm Sunday afternoon during the prime heating of the day.

Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Head index values could be in the upper 90s or low 100s. Remember to stay hydrated and to check in on loved ones.

Some hometowns could feel like 95-100 degrees Sunday. (WDBJ7 Weather)

MONDAY

Models are still nailing down the timing of an approaching front Monday. At this point, conditions are setting up for some stronger storms along/north of I-64 and along/east of U.S. 29. Some showers and weaker storms could arrive in the late morning hours. Most of us won’t see rain until after lunchtime. The stronger storms are forecast to occur in the afternoon.

For now, the Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a “slight” risk (2/5) for severe storms for the areas in yellow. The rest of our hometowns are in a “marginal” risk. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

The main threats are damaging wind and large hail. (WDBJ7 Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Behind the front, winds turn northwesterly bringing in much drier air along with a dip in temperatures on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s. Dry weather should persist into Wednesday with highs in the 70s (mountains) and 80s. We’ll trend hotter but stay dry Thursday.

