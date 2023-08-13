I-81N in Roanoke County closed after tractor trailer crash; motorists expect delays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Interstate 81 mile marker 140 in Roanoke County is closed due to a tractor trailer crash.

The north left lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

