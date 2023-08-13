Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

I-81N in Roanoke County closed after tractor trailer crash; motorists expect delays

Tractor trailer crash
Tractor trailer crash(VDOT)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Interstate 81 mile marker 140 in Roanoke County is closed due to a tractor trailer crash.

The north left lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Roanoke airport crash driver identified
1 teen dead; another injured in NW Roanoke shooting
Akeem Laquan Clark Mugshot
Suspect sought for Henry County shooting
Kevin Micheal Huber and Stacey Rice Mugshot
Missing inmate from Amherst County back in custody
The main threats are damaging wind and large hail.
Hot & humid Sunday, Severe storms possible Monday

Latest News

Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax
There are currently no guard rails along the creek near the intersection.
WDBJ7 INVESTIGATES: Widow works to get safety measures along Roanoke’s Tinker Creek after husband dies in crash
motorcycle crash graphic.
Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Campbell County