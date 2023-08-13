The New River Valley Home Builders Association hosts 8th annual ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event for families

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids in the New River Valley had the chance to get in the driver’s seat on Saturday.

The 8th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV let kids explore squad cars, bucket trucks, dump trucks, construction vehicles and more. Kids also had the chance to build their very own toolbox.

Proceeds from the event go to the New River Valley Home Builders Association and the NRVHBA Builders Care Fund, which helps fund scholarships for future construction and trade students.

