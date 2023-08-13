Birthdays
The New River Valley Home Builders Association hosts 8th annual ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event for families

Proceeds from the event go toward funding scholarships
Proceeds from the event go toward funding scholarships(New River Valley Home Builders Association)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids in the New River Valley had the chance to get in the driver’s seat on Saturday.

The 8th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV let kids explore squad cars, bucket trucks, dump trucks, construction vehicles and more. Kids also had the chance to build their very own toolbox.

Proceeds from the event go to the New River Valley Home Builders Association and the NRVHBA Builders Care Fund, which helps fund scholarships for future construction and trade students.

