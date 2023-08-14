Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

10-year-old taking classes at UVA

A 10-year-old is earning credits this summer at the University of Virginia.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A 10-year-old is earning credits this summer at the University of Virginia.

“I was coming to UVA every Saturday and getting a fun little lesson for a few hours about the topic I chose,” Linda Pistun said.

Linda is now at UVA three days a week, learning Mandarin Chinese.

“There’s so much complexity and the characters are the hardest part for me,” she said.

Linda hopes to take more classes at UVA, then go to California Institute of Technology for grad school.

“I want to be an astrophysicist because it combines my four favorite things: Astronomy, chemistry, physics and mathematics,” she said.

Linda is also a published author. Her new book is Linda and the Mysterious Footprints.

“It’s a children’s book that is all about science and how we can improve our environment by decreasing our carbon footprint,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
Tractor trailer crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged for Sunday morning I-81N crash
We'll see more sunshine with less humid air on Wednesday.
Isolated storms possible this afternoon
Man’s body found on fire in Lynchburg
handcuffs
Five arrested after James River fight among kayakers

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher
We'll see more sunshine with less humid air on Wednesday.
Isolated storms possible this afternoon
FILE - Carlos De Oliveira, center, the property manager of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate,...
Mar-a-Lago property manager pleads not guilty to charges in Trump’s classified documents case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 15, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 15, 2023