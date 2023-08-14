70s themed festival to take place for seniors at Ballou Recreation Center

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting a fun throwback event for seniors in the community.

The Summer of Soul Festival will take place on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ballou Recreation Center.

They are taking it back to the old TV show Soul Train and asking guests to dress up in their best 70s disco outfits.

There will also be a fashion show for best dressed and DJ Greg G will be there to play all the classic Soul Train hits.

“You’ll be dancing with friends and it’s just a great way for the community to come together and have a good time,” said Bailey Cline, Program Coordinator at Ballou Recreation Center. “It’s something nice to do and we don’t always have these opportunities in Danville. So, we’re really happy to do that.”

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Ballou Recreation Center or by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5200.

