Appomattox Christian Academy and CVCC join forces to open first vocational school in the county

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - A new technical school is coming to Appomattox for the youth and adults.

CVCC and Appomattox Christian Academy recently partnered to bring the first vocational school to the county.

They began renovations on the former Appomattox Elementary School last year.

The new Classical and C.T.E Institute will offer welding and EMT training courses for both adults and juniors and seniors in high school.

“What we want to do is wake up a student at an early age and bring in simulators so they can see what welding and the machinery is like,” said Bruce Boone, Chairman of the Board for Appomattox Christian Academy. “Then they can say, ‘well, I’m really interested in that.’ Then, we can give them a pathway to learning that vocation.”

Next year, they plan add carpentry, heating and air, electrical, and other classes to the list.

“A lot of kids in their junior and senior year pick out a four year college, and they get accepted. Then, they get into the moment of being accepted at a college. ‘What am I going to do when I graduate?’ With a community college, it’s more hands on and so is Appomattox Christian Academy. We’re developing that student,” added Boone.

Dominion Energy and the Appomattox County EDA gave them funds to help buy the first six self-contained welding booths.

An anonymous community member also gave the academy $100,000 worth of supplies for the wood working classes. Those students will pay it forward and use the supplies to build tiny homes for disabled veterans in the community.

“We’re blessed in many ways because everybody wants his project to work. All the different trades people that have touched this project are anxious for people to graduate from here so they can hire them because the work workforce out there is so limited right now,” explained Boone.

The ribbon cutting will take place on September 1 and students will begin classes on September 7.

Those who are interested can enroll on the CVCC website or call 434-832-7607.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.