Eight Roanoke County schools offering free meals for 2023-2024 school year

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Eight Roanoke County schools will provide all students free meals via the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

Students attending a CEP school will be provided breakfast and lunch daily at no cost.

The following schools are participating in CEP for the 2023-2024 school year:

Burlington Elementary

Herman L. Horn Elementary

Masons Cove Elementary

Mount Pleasant Elementary

Mountain View Elementary

Northside High

Northside Middle

W.E. Cundiff Elementary

Households with students attending these schools will not be required to submit a meal application or to pay a fee for these students to receive meals, according to the county.

All other schools will continue with the school meals program as in previous years.

All other Roanoke County schools will continue with the school meals program as in previous years. The county is encouraging parents at these schools to consider applying for free and reduced meals, even if they think they may not qualify. Applications can be completed online at https://linqconnect.com.

Meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year will be as follows:

Daily Lunch

Student: $3.00

Adult: $4.75

Breakfast

Student: $1.50

Adult: $2.75

Milk: $0.50

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.