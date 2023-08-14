Birthdays
Eight Roanoke County schools offering free meals for 2023-2024 school year

Roanoke County Public Schools
Roanoke County Public Schools(wdbj7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Eight Roanoke County schools will provide all students free meals via the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

Students attending a CEP school will be provided breakfast and lunch daily at no cost.

The following schools are participating in CEP for the 2023-2024 school year:

  • Burlington Elementary
  • Herman L. Horn Elementary
  • Masons Cove Elementary
  • Mount Pleasant Elementary
  • Mountain View Elementary
  • Northside High
  • Northside Middle
  • W.E. Cundiff Elementary

Households with students attending these schools will not be required to submit a meal application or to pay a fee for these students to receive meals, according to the county.

All other schools will continue with the school meals program as in previous years.

Meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year will be as follows:

Daily Lunch

  • Student: $3.00
  • Adult: $4.75

Breakfast

  • Student: $1.50
  • Adult: $2.75
  • Milk: $0.50

