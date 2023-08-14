Birthdays
First female appointed to Danville PD Swat Team

K.N. Kuper
K.N. Kuper(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department has appointed its first female SWAT team member.

Officer K.N. Kuper has been a member of the Danville Police Department since December 2021.

“It’s really humbling to me that there is a team of people willing to trust me with their lives, and that is something I do not take lightly,” Kuper said.

The department says Kuper underwent an extensive physical agility test, weapons qualification, and interview process.

