First female appointed to Danville PD Swat Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department has appointed its first female SWAT team member.
Officer K.N. Kuper has been a member of the Danville Police Department since December 2021.
“It’s really humbling to me that there is a team of people willing to trust me with their lives, and that is something I do not take lightly,” Kuper said.
The department says Kuper underwent an extensive physical agility test, weapons qualification, and interview process.
