Five arrested after James River fight among kayakers

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of five people arrested after a fight among kayakers Saturday along the James River near Buchanan.

Shortly after 4 p.m. August 12, 2023, deputies responded to a reported fight near mile post 39 of the James River Water Trail. Deputies, along with Virginia State Police and assisted by Volunteers of the Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS, searched the river between the Town of Buchanan boat landing and the Arcadia boat landing. Officers found what they refer to as an intoxicated kayaker with a female companion who had been involved in the fight.

Deputies determined the fight had stemmed from the couple being left behind after losing their kayak and paddle. They later rejoined the group, according to deputies, confronting the group about being left behind, and that led to the fight. Others within the group then joined in the brawl, resulting in one kayaker being hit in the back of the head with a paddle.

“The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of our citizens,” said Sheriff Matt Ward. “Unsafe or illegal activity on our waterways will not be tolerated. We will uphold the laws so that everyone may enjoy the accessibility of our recreational opportunities and the natural resources our county has to offer.”

The following are the five people arrested and their charges:

Nikie Bowers, 31, Goodview, VA / Public intoxication, Assault and Battery

Sammie Byrnes, 25, Goodview, VA / Assault and Battery

Christopher Seeds, 24, Hurt, VA / Public intoxication, Assault and Battery

Adrianna Shepherd, 23, Hurt, VA / Public intoxication, Malicious wounding

Remington Wright, 31, Goodview, VA / Public Intoxication

