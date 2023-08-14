Giles County native Lauren Sisler to speak at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Giles County native and WDBJ7 alum will return to the Roanoke Valley next week for a special evening with the Sports Club.

Lauren Sisler will be the guest Speaker at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club on Monday, August 21st. She is an Emmy-award winning sportscaster with ESPN who also works as a motivational speaker. Sisler says she is excited to return to her hometown and share her experiences with the people who have supported her career since the beginning.

“Roanoke will always be home for me,” she begins. “I’m just excited to come back home and really just get ready to kick off the football season with a bang. Getting to talk to everybody, to share my personal journey, my personal story that has been certainly a roller coaster ride but one that I’m so grateful for. And then the transition into the sports world, being on the sidelines for ESPN and what that has meant to me and really just being a professional storyteller. That’s what I love most about it. So I look forward to bringing stories to the club that night and to share some fun ones, some crazy ones and wild ones and certainly to answer questions as well.”

You do not need to be a member of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club to attend.

You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.