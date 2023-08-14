Birthdays
Here @ Home: AARP shares tips for keeping your data safe

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Scams and people’s personal information being compromised seems to be on the rise.

The latest - and one of the biggest incidents, was a breach with Medicare and Medicaid that happened this past May.

An AARP Virginia Community Ambassador Shannon Abell joins us on Here @ Home to share how to protect ourselves and steps to take if you’ve already been scammed.

The Roanoke County Triad scam presentation will take place at the Friendship Retirement Residence Center October 5th at 1 p.m.

For more information click here.

If you or a loved one have been a victim of fraud or a scam, contact the AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.

