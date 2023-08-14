Birthdays
Man’s body found on fire in Lynchburg

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious death after a man’s body was found on fire in the woods off Atlanta Avenue.

At 9:47 p.m. August 13, 2023, LPD officers and the Lynchburg Fire Department were called to the 200 block of Atlanta Avenue about a person on fire and unresponsive. Firefighters put out the fire and LPD detectives responded to collect evidence and interview any possible witnesses.

No name or cause of death have been released, and police say there is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 942-7943 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can be Entered online at p3tips.com or on the mobile P3 app.

Also, anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

