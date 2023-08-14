Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Montgomery County ACAC receives nearly 2,000 pounds of dog food donations

Montgomery County ACAC dog food donations
Montgomery County ACAC dog food donations(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center is thankful for community support after asking for dog food donations.

Friday Aug. 11, the ACAC posted on Facebook it was nearly out of food for the dogs in the shelter. Since then, the shelter has received around 2,000 pounds of dog food through community donations.

“The emails kept coming in from the different donation platforms and just saying ‘your dog food is on the way,’” said Eileen Mahan, Executive Director of the Montgomery County ACAC. “‘Your food is on the way’ and it just felt good to know that our community is there for us when we need them and we hope that we can be there for them when they need us.”

The ACAC says this should last about a month in the shelter.

The ACAC can take any brand of wet dog food and prefers Purina branded dog food.

Donations can be dropped off at 480 Cinnabar Rd. in Christiansburg

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged for Sunday morning I-81N crash
MGN police lights
Botetourt County Sheriff’s deputies make arrests after reports of a fight
A few storms are possible even past midnight tonight.
Showers and storms present through tonight
Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Roanoke airport crash driver identified
1 adult, one minor charged in Campbell County armed robbery

Latest News

Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
A few storms are possible even past midnight tonight.
Showers and storms present through tonight
Credit: Face the Forest Race
Poplar Forest hosts Face the Forest Obstacle Course
7@four: Face the Forest
7@four: Face the Forest