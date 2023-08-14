Montgomery County ACAC receives nearly 2,000 pounds of dog food donations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center is thankful for community support after asking for dog food donations.

Friday Aug. 11, the ACAC posted on Facebook it was nearly out of food for the dogs in the shelter. Since then, the shelter has received around 2,000 pounds of dog food through community donations.

“The emails kept coming in from the different donation platforms and just saying ‘your dog food is on the way,’” said Eileen Mahan, Executive Director of the Montgomery County ACAC. “‘Your food is on the way’ and it just felt good to know that our community is there for us when we need them and we hope that we can be there for them when they need us.”

The ACAC says this should last about a month in the shelter.

The ACAC can take any brand of wet dog food and prefers Purina branded dog food.

Donations can be dropped off at 480 Cinnabar Rd. in Christiansburg

