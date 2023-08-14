Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number...
The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.(Nestle)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a limited quantity of Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is isolated to only two batches of break and bake cookie dough made on April 24 and 25, 2023.

The specific batch numbers are: 311457531K and 311557534K, with best by dates of 8/22/23 and 10/23/23.

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.

Anyone with the cookie dough can return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged for Sunday morning I-81N crash
MGN police lights
Botetourt County Sheriff’s deputies make arrests after reports of a fight
Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Roanoke airport crash driver identified
Watch for a few strong to severe thunderstorms later today.
ALERT DAY: A few strong to severe storms are possible
One teen dead; another injured in NW Roanoke shooting

Latest News

This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
Victims of Outer Banks house fire identified
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
Former Mississippi officers expected to plead guilty to state charges for racist assault
K.N. Kuper
First female appointed to Danville PD Swat Team
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los...
Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music’ and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies at 92