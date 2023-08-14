Poplar Forest hosts Face the Forest Obstacle Course

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Registration for the Face the Forest Obstacle Course at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest is being accepted through August 16.

Director of Programs and Education Mary Massie sat in with 7@four with details on the 5K race, in its 12th year and set for August 19. The run goes through the fields and forests of Jefferson’s plantation with more than a dozen obstacles for runners to complete.

After the run, refreshments and vendors will be available, including free ice cream from Outside the Cone and cake samples from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The race is designed for all ages, and there will be a kids area for children 5-12 who don’t want to do the full course.

