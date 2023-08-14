Birthdays
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave

Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris(Roanoke Police Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police Deputy Chief David Morris has been placed on administrative leave.

WDBJ7 has reached out to the police department for a statement and information about the reason for the leave.

According to an email to the department from interim chief Jerry Stokes, “Until further notice, Deputy Chief Morris may not be in the PD building unless escorted by me or member of PSU (Professional Standards Unit). If DC Morris requests entry at any time, he is to be referred by me or PSU.”

According to the department’s website, Morris’s most recent role as deputy chief was overseeing the department’s Uniform Operations Division. The site also says he is an Army veteran and Radford University graduate who has been with RPD since 2008.

