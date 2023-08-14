Roanoke Planning Commission approves rezoning plans for Preston Park Elementary School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Plans for a brand new Preston Park Elementary School building are on their way to Roanoke City Council.

Roanoke’s planning commission approved plans to rezone Preston Park, so a new building can replace the elementary school. The new building will be further away from Preston Avenue, which school officials say is safer for students.

But the approval came after three hours of discussion between Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) and city staff at Monday’s meeting.

Teachers, parents and RCPS officials fought to rezone Preston Park from an Institutional District to an Institutional Planned Unit Development. Rezoning would allow construction on the new building to happen while students stay in school at the existing building.

One student explained she does not want to change schools while renovations take place.

“This being my last year at Preston Park, I want to be with my friends in our school,” Leslie Cat said. “If we do move schools, I will be more of a target to be bullied for wearing my brace.”

A teacher at Preston Park Elementary School explained the new building will be more conducive for student learning with more natural light and a larger space.

“We’ve worked in cramped conditions for 10 years on the frontlines. For 10 years, we’ve been in a building that does not meet our needs,” Tricia Willhite said. “These are the kids that, God forbid, I will throw my body on top of, so if I am willing to do that, I feel like [the planning commission] should be willing to help us out to get a beautiful building.”

However, city staff did not support the proposed plan, citing reasons that it does not fit in with Roanoke’s comprehensive plan for an urban area. The land use and urban design planner with the City of Roanoke explained RCPS could explore other alternatives than the current proposal.

“We are hearing that we either do what we have proposed or we’ll have to bus students [to other school locations],” Katherine Gray said. “There are other options to be considered and discussed.”

Commissioners raised concerns as why the proposals from RCPS and city staff did not match up.

“Typically, the designer and the owner gets the city experts involved a bit earlier than we feel they were brought in,” Chair Sarah Glenn said. “That isn’t what happened this time, but we’re working through it.”

The planning commission ultimately approved the plan, but recommended RCPS continues to work with city staff before the plan goes before council.

“We’re looking forward to that type of collaboration,” RCPS superintendent Dr. Verletta White said. “I know that there were some comments today, but we are collaborative in our approach and we are dedicated to working together.”

If city council approves the Preston Park Elementary School proposal, RCPS hopes to have design plans finalized by spring 2024. City council will vote on the proposal at its upcoming meeting on August 21.

