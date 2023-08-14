Tips for teaching kids about consent and setting boundaries
Published: Aug. 14, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is our responsibility as caregivers to ensure that kids feel safe sharing with us when someone crosses a boundary with them at school. Learn some tips to help educate your child for this back-to-school season.
Lauren Rogers, a certified holistic sexuality educator, joins Here @ Home to emphasize the importance of setting boundaries, respecting consent at home, and teaching our children about body ownership.
