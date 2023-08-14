Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Tips for teaching kids about consent and setting boundaries

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is our responsibility as caregivers to ensure that kids feel safe sharing with us when someone crosses a boundary with them at school. Learn some tips to help educate your child for this back-to-school season.

Lauren Rogers, a certified holistic sexuality educator, joins Here @ Home to emphasize the importance of setting boundaries, respecting consent at home, and teaching our children about body ownership.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged for Sunday morning I-81N crash
MGN police lights
Botetourt County Sheriff’s deputies make arrests after reports of a fight
A few storms are possible even past midnight tonight.
Showers and storms present through tonight
Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Roanoke airport crash driver identified
1 adult, one minor charged in Campbell County armed robbery

Latest News

Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
A few storms are possible even past midnight tonight.
Showers and storms present through tonight
Credit: Face the Forest Race
Poplar Forest hosts Face the Forest Obstacle Course
7@four: Face the Forest
7@four: Face the Forest
Montgomery County ACAC dog food donations
Montgomery County ACAC receives nearly 2,000 pounds of dog food donations