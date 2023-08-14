Two arrested after shooting in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men were arrested after a shooting in Henry County Sunday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded at 8:12 p.m. to reports of an intoxicated person driving a Dodge Charger on Dale Ave in Fieldale.

59-year-old Dempsey Martin had stopped the Dodge after hitting multiple mailboxes when 68-year-old Allen Parks began shooting at the Dodge. Parks and 77-year-old Joe Patton approached Martin while he was in the vehicle and assaulted him after an altercation.

Allen Parks was charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle and unlawful wounding and is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bail. Joe Patton was charged with unlawful wounding and is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond. Martin was charged with DUI and is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 secured bond.

