WDBJ7+: How to protect your family, pets from rabies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In early August, a Christiansburg man was in his car in his driveway when a rabid fox began to attack him.

“I’m fighting and screaming like crazy,” Derek Bobbit explained. “And finally he let loose with my right leg, and then he ran back and grabbed my left leg and started pulling me out of the car again and finally got him gone.”

Bobbit showed WDBJ7 the scars he had from the encounter and explained the extensive treatment he began immediately after the attack.

“I got a certified letter in the mail from the health department saying that I had been exposed to a rabid animal and needed to seek treatment immediately, which I had already done so, and that’s pretty much it,” Bobbitt said.

The New River Health Department says there have been two rabid fox attacks since August 1, in the Christiansburg area. Both foxes tested positive for rabies. There have been 12 cases total for the entire health district this year.

We invited Gary Coggins, Environmental Health Manager for the health district, to join us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to better understand rabies, how to spot it in an animal and what to do if you or your pet encounters a rabid animal.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.