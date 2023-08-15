Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more than 500 pounds.(Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two hunting parties in Alabama returned with monster catches.

The Dees hunting party harvested an alligator measuring 12 feet, 3.5 inches long and weighing 518 pounds.

According to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the gator was caught in the Mobile River.

The Gamotis hunting party caught a 12 foot, 3 inch alligator weighing 491 pounds in the Alabama River.

Both gators were caught this past weekend and taken to the Southwest Alligator Management Zone.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
Tractor trailer crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged for Sunday morning I-81N crash
Drier air arrives for the second half of the workweek.
Alert Day Ended: Drier, less humid air arrives overnight
Man’s body found on fire in Lynchburg
handcuffs
Five arrested after James River fight among kayakers

Latest News

FFE Preview Salem
FFE Preview Salem
Salem VA future
Salem VA future
FILE - Jayden Long starts the generator behind his Kaibeto home on the Navajo Reservation in...
US launches program to provide electricity to more Native American homes
The ordinance aims to prevent owners over advertising guest occupancy limits.
Bedford County adopts new ordinance for short term rental property owners
Dick and Willie Trail Update
Dick and Willie Trail Update