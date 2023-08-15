Birthdays
7@four shows DIY coffee concoctions for sleepy parents, students

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Depending on where in our hometowns you live, school is already back for the season or is about to be.

That may mean getting up earlier than you’d prefer, whether you’re a parent or student, and the solution for many people is coffee.

Steffon Bryant Randolph II, founder of RND Coffee in Vinton, stopped by 7@four with some do-it-yourself coffee concoctions.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

