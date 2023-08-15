Birthdays
Bedford County adopts new ordinance for short term rental property owners

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Short term rental property owners in Bedford County will now have to follow new management regulations. The Board of Supervisors adopted a new ordinance at Monday night’s meeting.

The new ordinance comes after the county found property owners were over advertising how many people could stay in short term rentals at or near Smith Mountain Lake.

The ordinance also states guests have to park on rental property, and not on the street.

Bedford’s Director of Community Development explained property owners will now submit a management plan with the county.

”We’re hopeful that this is a positive step forward and for us being able to solve that issue and make it very easy for us to be able to find violations of our ordinance, whereas before, we had to pretty much be there at 11 p.m. to observe the violations most of the time,” Jordan Mitchell said.

If property owners get three violations, Bedford County may revoke their rental permit.

The ordinance goes into effect November 1, 2023.

