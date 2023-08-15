FFE Preview: Northside

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Last season was one to forget for the Northside football team, but despite going 0-10, the Vikings are confident going into ‘23. Head coach Scott Fisher says the offseason work showed improvement for a young team that did a lot of maturing this summer.

“I would say we have 95% of our kids back that were out from last year, excluding our graduating seniors. The offseason work that they did this year has been the best in the past seven years,” Coach Fisher explains.

“I can say that they genuinely like each other- they all work out together, they do some community service stuff together. We want to be able to run the football more, shorten the game down a little bit. They’ve seen some good battles. They haven’t won a whole lot up front, but we have to change that,” Coach Fisher continues

The Vikings will play on a brand new turf field this fall, and they plan to run all over it. Fisher says the team expects to focus on running the football with a ground and pound mentality, as new leaders look to take a bigger role.

“I think I can bring the leadership that we need, the discipline that we need. We didn’t have that much last year,” adds junior Mykell Harvey.

“In order for us to win football games. We got to tackle in space better, we have to have better leadership, and we’ve got to be able to block up front,” notes Coach Fisher.

As the team’s fundamentals continue to improve, so does their sense of belonging.

“It’s like a whole big family like it’s, it feels like you’re protected with everyone in your like group,” says Landon Saul.

