FFE Preview: Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem football team has built a legacy of success, and after a strong campaign that ended last season with a loss to E.C. Glass in the region 4D Championship, the Spartans are hungry for more.

After a scrimmage against Albemarle on Friday evening, head coach Don Holter says opportunities to put practice in motion helps his team come out sharp in week one.

“I thought our attitude and our effort were there,” he begins. “We ran the ball well overall, but nothing’s ever as good as it seems or as bad as it seems. You’ve got to really look at the heart and break that down. Our standard is what it is, and we’re going to look at things and reinforce things we did well, certainly start correcting things we didn’t.”

Perennially, Salem’s football program is in the conversation as one of the best in the state, a standard that athletes say they’ve become accustomed to.

Players on the team claim that the high degree of excellence is part of the program’s identity, something they believe sets them apart.

“This is standard around Salem. We’ve been playing good football for as long as I know and before,” explains senior running back and Tennessee commit Peyton Lewis. “It’s a tradition. Salem is a football town, it just doesn’t feel right if we don’t hold up the expectation. Football is different here. It’s not it’s not just a game, it’s a lifestyle.”

“I like the pressure. I like all the teams trying to compete 100% against us every time,” adds junior right tackle Jackson Bryie.

“I just love the way Coach Holter pushes us every day in practice and also in the school too. So just like for him, I like for him like to be our coach and push us every day. It’s exciting for me,” adds senior linebacker Chris Cole.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.