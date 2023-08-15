Birthdays
Henry County Parks and Recreation continues work to expand Dick and Willie Trail

Dick and Willie trail expansion
Dick and Willie trail expansion(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bikers, hikers, and runners will soon have a lot more ground to cover on the Dick and Willie Trail.

Work is currently underway to add 2 miles to the original 4-mile Dick and Willie trail off Virginia Avenue. They say that will be complete sometime next month.

The second section is 2-and-a-half miles long from Spruce Street to the Smith River Sports Complex.

Henry County Parks and Recreation then plans to connect the two trails creating a continuous 11-mile trail from Collinsville to the Smith River Sports Complex

“In addition to our residents being able to come out and run and bike further at one time, it also makes it a tourist destination for folks to come here outside of the community, spend a day or weekend in Henry County to enjoy the trail and the other amenities we have in our community,” said Roger Adams, Director of Henry County Parks and Recreation.

They say all 11 miles of the trail will be complete by next summer.

