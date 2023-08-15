Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Keep student athletes in the game with tips to stretch, stabilize

Stretching and stabilization exercises for student athletes
Stretching and stabilization exercises for student athletes(Pexels)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The return to class means fall sports and activities are back in session and its important young athletes know the best ways to prevent injuries so they can stay in the game.

Angie Reichardt is a Physical Therapist with SORVA (Spine and Orthopedic Rehab of VA). She joined Here @ Home with her daughter Olivia to demonstrate several stretches that could help keep student athletes safe.

There are more than 1.5 million high school sports injuries every year with the most common culprits being football, wrestling, girls soccer and girls basketball, Reichardt said.

Parents need to encourage their children to condition and train, use proper equipment, and maintain proper sleep habits so their athletic talents can flourish.

Watch the segment to see more about Reichardt’s recommended stretches and core stabilization exercises.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief placed on administrative leave
Tractor trailer crash
Tractor-trailer driver charged for Sunday morning I-81N crash
Storms could contain intense winds.
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms possible for eastern counties
Man’s body found on fire in Lynchburg
handcuffs
Five arrested after James River fight among kayakers

Latest News

MCPS Clinicians in School
MCPS Clinicians in School
MCPS Office
MCPS adding eight mental health clinicians to schools
(FILE)
UVA researchers working to better understand coronary artery disease
We're speaking with the Environmental Health Manager with the New River Valley Health District...
WDBJ7+: How to protect your family, pets from rabies