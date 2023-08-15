Keep student athletes in the game with tips to stretch, stabilize

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The return to class means fall sports and activities are back in session and its important young athletes know the best ways to prevent injuries so they can stay in the game.

Angie Reichardt is a Physical Therapist with SORVA (Spine and Orthopedic Rehab of VA). She joined Here @ Home with her daughter Olivia to demonstrate several stretches that could help keep student athletes safe.

There are more than 1.5 million high school sports injuries every year with the most common culprits being football, wrestling, girls soccer and girls basketball, Reichardt said.

Parents need to encourage their children to condition and train, use proper equipment, and maintain proper sleep habits so their athletic talents can flourish.

Watch the segment to see more about Reichardt’s recommended stretches and core stabilization exercises.

