Ladies see if they have what it takes to be a Roanoke City police officer

Roanoke City Police Department
Roanoke City Police Department(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ladies from the Star City had the opportunity to see if they had what it takes to be a police officer.

The Roanoke City Police Department allowed women to take the fitness test.

It included bench presses, sit-ups, pull-ups, and a timed run.

Leaders say they hope this event inspires more ladies to become an officer and put on the blue uniform.

They say now is the time to take the challenge - join to make a difference in your community.

“On patrol, in supervision, and detective bureau and forensics. We need a number where the ladies in our communities see themselves in our police department,” said Roanoke City Captain Jennifer Boswell. “So, we’re really pushing to get more ladies in law enforcement... for us. I love all the agencies out there but come on we’re the best and we want them with us.”

The local agency continues to deal with staffing shortages.

Officers say they would like to see more people from Roanoke on patrol.

Click here for more information on how to apply.

