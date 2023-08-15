Birthdays
Man dies in fatal Wise County pedestrian crash; Virginia State Police investigating

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged after fatally striking a pedestrian on August 2 in Wise County.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred around 11 p.m. on Route 58A near Front Street West.

According to police, a 2003 Chevrolet S10 was traveling east on Route 58A when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a pedestrian walking on the paved shoulder.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Krista Osborne, 36, of Norton, Va., was not injured in the crash. Osborne has been charged with reckless driving.

The pedestrian, David Hupp, 51, of Norton, Va., was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center where he later succumbed to injuries on August 12.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

