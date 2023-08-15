Birthdays
McCracken says he plans to withdraw from supervisors race

Tom McCracken says he is planning to end his bid for the Catawba District seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.
Tom McCracken says he is planning to end his bid for the Catawba District seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Tom McCracken says he is ending his bid for a seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.

McCracken announced his campaign for the Republican nomination in March. Later he decided to run as an Independent for the Catawba District seat.

Tuesday afternoon, the State Board of Elections assessed a civil penalty of $200 for campaign signs that lacked a statement disclosing who paid for them.

McCracken said he wasn’t aware of the rule when he got into the race.

Speaking to the board virtually, he said he plans to announce his withdrawal from the general election this weekend.

Later in a telephone call, McCracken told WDBJ7, the campaign has quote- “exposed me to the underbelly of local politics and it’s not pretty.”

“The Republican party locally is more concerned with putting party over people to the detriment of the citizens,” McCracken said. “I refuse to stoop to the unethical level that would seem to be required to win an election.”

