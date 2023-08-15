Birthdays
Name released of man whose body was found on fire

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of a man whose body was found on fire in the woods.

The body found off Atlanta Avenue has been identified as 50-year-old Darryl Wayne Farrar. His remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy. Police are referring to the death as suspicious.

Detectives from the Lynchburg Police Department have been canvassing the area since the body was found Sunday, according to police, and have spoken with several people who live and work in the area, as well those who knew Farrar.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at 434-455-6174.

