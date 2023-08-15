New speaker series features Black female leaders in Dan River Region

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is highlighting changemakers in the community with a new speaker series focused on Black women leaders and their impact on the North Main Street Business District.

The True North Speaker Series will feature candid conversations with 10 innovative women in the Danville River Region who have made an economic impact.

The goal is to focus on the North Main Street Business District with the series airing on Facebook Live every third Wednesday of the month at noon.

River District Association Programs and Services Director Lashawn Farmer joined Here @ Home to encourage people to tune in for the first episode airing Aug. 16.

The first episode will feature Former Pittsylvania County Community Action Executive Director Everlena Ross.

The speaker series will stream on the North Main Street Business District Facebook page.

