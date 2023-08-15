Organizations partner to distribute supplies to seniors

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A community effort in Floyd County is putting household essentials in the hands of seniors.

The New River Valley Agency on Aging is working with Citizens Cooperative to distribute over 700 items.

The bags go to seniors on fixed incomes in Floyd County. People will receive cleaning supplies and hygiene items.

“Sometimes these are the only cleaning supplies and personal hygiene supplies that these recipients are able to receive in a year, so they know how to make it last,” said Kim Snider, New River Valley Agency on Aging Community Engagement and Development Director.

The supplies were purchased through a partnership with Freedom First Credit Union and the bags will be distributed by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

