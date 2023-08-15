Birthdays
Police cat ‘Pawfficer Fuzz’ makes friends at center for children with autism

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.(Fort Smith Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT SMITH, Ark. (Gray News) – A police cat in Arkansas is making some special friends.

Pawfficer Fuzz with the Fort Smith Police Department spent time last week at Hope 4 Autism, a learning center dedicated to providing therapy, workshops, and training for children with autism.

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”(Fort Smith Police Department)

Officers noted the instant bonds some of the children formed with Fuzz.

The department said they plan to bring Fuzz back to Hope 4 Autism for more visits.

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.

