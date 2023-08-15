Roanoke Planning Commission approves rezoning for Fishburn Park coffee shop

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The planning commission voted to approve the rezoning plans for the business “Fishburn Perk” on Monday, August 14.

It’s gone back and forth in front of the planning commission - after the city council first approved - then denied the proposal in May.

City manager Bob Cowell recommended the planning commission rezone the cottage area to eliminate public use so the coffee shop developers can get approval.

The developers say all the public’s support is why they have kept fighting for their dream to build a coffee shop.

“The outpouring from the community that spoke up and spoke out - that encouraged us even more than our own personal desire to see a community gather space,” said Keri vanBlaricom.

Neighbors both for and against the coffee shop have spoken out about the proposal.

“Our plan has been a coffee shop all along because it is like the modern day well,” explained vanBlaricom. “People come and gather and hang out and work and drink and talk and be face to face and that is our goal.”

Roanoke’s City Council is expected to vote on the proposal next Monday, August 21.

