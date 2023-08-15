Roanoke Police share information on infant homicide nearly seven months after the death

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are sharing more details about an infant homicide that happened back in January. RPD shared a release about the incident on August 11, more than six months after the baby died.

On January 30, Roanoke Police got a call for an unresponsive baby girl in the 600 block of Morrill Avenue SE. She later died at the hospital.

WDBJ7 asked RPD why it took so long for information to be released in this case.

Sergeant William Drake with the Special Victims Unit explained when violent crimes happen against children, the investigation can take much longer when compared to adult homicides. Sgt. Drake told WDBJ7 that police received the autopsy report in April. The investigation then changed to a homicide.

“Immediately after receiving the medical examiner’s report, things changed. Our interviews style changed and our review of medical records changed,” Sgt. Drake said. “That’s what really causes the delay.”

In child death cases like this, police have to collect all the evidence before going to the Commonwealth’s Attorney and telling the public.

“We get one chance to tell this child’s story and get it right,” Sgt. Drake said. “If we rush a process with this, and we miss a step, we’ve now not told that story.”

Sgt. Drake explained it can also be difficult to prove the death was not accidental.

“We’re empathetic to the parents who lost a child, but we’re also looking at this through the lens that is has been ruled as a homicide,” Sgt. Drake said. “Our team is trying to prove that there was intent from someone who was caring for the child.”

RPD reports that many cases of violent crimes against children come from frustrated parents.

“I believe that no parent will really want to harm the child, but I do believe that they get low on coping skills,” Sgt. Drake said. “There are resources here to help you.”

Police have identified all potential suspects and are now reviewing everything with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to see what charges could be placed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning in “RoanokePD” to ensure the message is properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.