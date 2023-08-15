Birthdays
Class of 2027 arrives at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech move in
Virginia Tech move in(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Move-in day for the class of 2027 is filled with all sorts of emotions.

“It’s exciting,” Virginia Tech freshman Aiden Weiss said. “It’s, it’s nerve-wracking.”

“It’ll be nice, a little bit worried being away from home,” freshman Lily Yeager said.

Students are coming to Blacksburg from near and far to start their journeys at Virginia Tech.

“Just learning about all the new stuff,” Yeager said. “I’m doing engineering. I’ve never taken any engineering class before so be cool to learn about all that stuff.”

“I mean, the people will seem awesome here; everything seems great and then it’s got the resources I need to succeed and everything,” Weiss said.

Before students hit the classroom, they have to get moved into their dorm rooms, which for these two freshmen wasn’t too much of an issue.

“We’re almost done,” Yeager said. “Little Walmart run, but it was not too bad. One trip from the cars and everything’s in there.”

Outside class, students are excited for life on campus.

“I’m definitely going to a lot of sporting events, football games, women’s basketball games, softball games and being outside,” Yeager said.

“There’ll be some sad goodbyes and stuff but it’ll be a great time,” Weiss said.

Classes begin Aug. 21.

