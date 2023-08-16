Birthdays
15th annual Smith River Fest returns to Henry County

Smith River Fest
Smith River Fest(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County’s biggest outdoor recreation festival returns on Saturday.

The 15th annual Smith River Fest will begin at 10 a.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex.

The event will start with yoga by the river, followed by a mud race, river tubing, and a boat race.

There will also be a rock wall, a petting zoo, bounce houses and a magic show to keep the kids entertained.

“We have so many nice amenities here in Martinsville and Henry County for outdoor recreation,” said Roger Adams, Director of Henry County Parks and Recreation. “We’ve grown tremendously over the last 20 years. It’s just a way to get out with your family, enjoy the outdoors, take part in some healthy activities, and just have a fun day.”

Admission is free along with most of the activities.

